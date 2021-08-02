PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Recent rainfall has been a benefit to farmers and people with wells. Here’s Megan Cole with an update.

Rain over the last three weeks has helped improve drought conditions in the County.

“The area that really really benefitted from that timeframe was the Saint John basin and part of the Aroostook basin but the fish river and the Allagash region are still in the moderate and extreme drought with some stream levels near record low levels.”

“The drought of 2020 was obviously pretty bad we had a lot of dry wells and things we’re getting low in the rivers and lakes. We never really fully recovered from that in the Spring if you will, we had a pretty mild winter as far as perception amounts and then in the Spring there wasn’t enough to recharge the basins and the reservoirs so we started out behind the curve.”

There’s quite a disparity in rainfall totals around the area. Frenchville received 1.6 inches of rain this month while Caribou picked up 2.8 inches of rain.

“We probably need a good solid one to one and a half inches I’m going back to the northwestern part of Aroostook county to even just bring them near normal but for eastern Aroostook county you know half inch of rainfall is good it’s very very helpful but what happens is this time of year to when we start getting the sun evaporation rates are still high so and you got wind it doesn’t take much to yank that moisture right out of the soil.”

Hewitt says the next drought task force meeting will be in the second week of August.

