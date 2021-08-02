Advertisement

Remote road in northern Maine set for improvements

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SAINT FRANCIS, Maine (AP) — A major road through one of the most remote parts of Maine is slated for a battery of improvements.

The Maine Department of Transportation said it is doing paving, culvert replacements and other work on two stretches of Route 161 in Allagash and Saint Francis.

The road travels along the Saint John River in northern Aroostook County.

Parts of Route 161 are located close to the border with Canada.

The transportation department said the work is scheduled to be completed by the end of November.

