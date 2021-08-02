Advertisement

The turkey population in Aroostook County is fairing well

By Megan Cole
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The turkey population in Aroostook County is fairing well.

According to a wildlife biologist for the Maine Department of inland, fisheries and wildlife, the population has sustained itself so well that they were able to open District 6 to a fall turkey hunt.

“Which was any one bird basically and in zone 6 which runs it basically runs from the border basically from Houlton up to Limestone over across to Portage and then down to Knowles Corner and then back over to Houlton, it’s a pretty good size zone. It’s very popular for bear hunting. We had our first turkey hunt last fall and I think 66 birds were taken.”

The fall turkey hunt in Wildlife Management 6 begins on September 20th and ends on November 6th.

