Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday morning everyone!

We are waking up to widespread rain and fog as a low pressure system makes its way through our region. This afternoon, showers will become more scattered with a slight chance of a passing storm. Temperatures will be cool, due to cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, skies and rain will clear out and winds will pick up. A cold front will move in from the north during the evening, leading to some scattered showers for Northern and Central Aroostook. Temperatures will become more seasonable due to clearer skies.

Thursday, another system from the south will bring warmer temperatures, humidity, rain and scattered thunderstorms under a mix of sun and clouds that will last into the weekend.

Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a great Monday everyone!

