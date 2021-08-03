Advertisement

Dementia is a disease that affects the brain and can cause memory loss

By Megan Cole
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Dementia is a disease that affects the brain and can cause memory loss.  On this week’s Medical Monday, Megan Cole has more on what the disease is.

Forgetfulness and difficulty to retain new information are some of the many symptoms of dementia.

“Dementia is a decline in cognitive function. Which involves one or more different things.  Deficits in learning, memory, language difficulties, executive function like math and thinking.  Complex attention.  Even perception and a lot of times also deficits in social behavior.”

Brian Adrian is a family practice physician at the Fort Fairfield Health Center.  He says there are ways they can treat dementia, but unfortunately, the disease cannot be cured.

“Exercise and preventing complications from coronary artery disease are also a big part of dementia treatment.  Things like memory aides, cognitive training and organizational aides can help people with dementia do better in their day to day lives and there are a few medications that can be used slow the progression of memory loss but they do not reverse nor do they necessarily halt the onset or progression of dementia.”

He adds research is ongoing to see what causes the disease.

“Research into dementia is broad based, it’s complex and it’s ongoing.  A lot of the early studies were postmortem, through autopsies and anatomic studies.  With the new advances and some of the advanced imaging like functional MRI were getting more insight into the root cause and the progression of dementia.”

If you think you or your loved one has dementia, you’re encouraged to contact your primary care provider.

