Advertisement

Home Depot requiring workers to mask up amid COVID surge

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Home Depot is taking action to fight the new surge of COVID-19.

The Atlanta-based business announced Monday that all associates, contractors and vendors will have to wear a mask while inside their stores, office locations and distribution centers.

They’ll also have to wear a facial covering while in a customer’s home or business.

The rule is in effect regardless of vaccination status.

Customers will also be asked to wear masks, which will be offered to those who enter stores without one.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road
Remote road in northern Maine set for improvements
Jean Carnes and Chavala Moran arranged to meet at their father's hometown's 175th anniversary
Half-Sisters meet for the first time at Monticello’s 175th anniversary
Gavel on sounding block
Mars Hill Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge
FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
CDC can’t stop evictions, as Biden calls on states to act
Fatal Crash Littleton
Fatal Accident Closed Route 1 in Littleton For 8 Hours

Latest News

World Chase tag is the ultimate test of 1-on-1 pursuit between athletes displaying...
World Chase Tag USA and ESPN announce multi-year agreement
Hospitals around the state report having to put emergency room visitors in beds in hallways and...
Florida again breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
More than 110M COVID vaccines sent to 60 countries, US says
This image shows the logo for PepsiCo.
PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juices, in $3.3B deal