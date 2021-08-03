Maine PUC investigating Verizon claims 207 numbers are running out

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Public Utilities Commission is launching an investigation into a national wireless provider as the state prepares to run out of available 207 phone numbers in a few years.

The latest forecast says the Maine will exhaust the 207 area code by the end of 2024.

Regulators are questioning Verizon Wireless’s role in that.

The PUC Chairman Philip Bartlett says Verizon may be unnecessarily tying up available phone numbers.

Verizon has been directed to provide the Commission with detailed information about the unusually high growth rate projected for the company.

Bartlett says even though Maine will eventually need a second area code, it would -quote- “be a shame for one company’s practices to hasten that time if it has no actual need for the numbers.”

