Advertisement

Maine PUC investigating Verizon claims 207 numbers are running out

Verizon Wireless says Maine could be out of available 207 numbers by the 4th quarter of 2024.
Verizon Wireless says Maine could be out of available 207 numbers by the 4th quarter of 2024.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Public Utilities Commission is launching an investigation into a national wireless provider as the state prepares to run out of available 207 phone numbers in a few years.

The latest forecast says the Maine will exhaust the 207 area code by the end of 2024.

Regulators are questioning Verizon Wireless’s role in that.

The PUC Chairman Philip Bartlett says Verizon may be unnecessarily tying up available phone numbers.

Verizon has been directed to provide the Commission with detailed information about the unusually high growth rate projected for the company.

Bartlett says even though Maine will eventually need a second area code, it would -quote- “be a shame for one company’s practices to hasten that time if it has no actual need for the numbers.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road
Remote road in northern Maine set for improvements
If anyone has information on Kenadee’s location or has seen her please contact Presque Isle...
Presque Isle Police Ask for Community Help in Finding Missing Girl
Jean Carnes and Chavala Moran arranged to meet at their father's hometown's 175th anniversary
Half-Sisters meet for the first time at Monticello’s 175th anniversary
FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
CDC can’t stop evictions, as Biden calls on states to act
Gavel on sounding block
Mars Hill Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge

Latest News

If anyone has information on Kenadee’s location or has seen her please contact Presque Isle...
Presque Isle Police Ask for Community Help in Finding Missing Girl
Police search for missing girl.
Presque Isle Police Search for Missing Girl
Med Monday Dementia
Frenchville update