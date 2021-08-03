Presque Isle Police Ask for Community Help in Finding Missing Girl

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Presque Isle Police Department is currently searching for 17-year-old, Kenadee Curry. According to Officer Ricky Pelletier, her parents last saw her around 10:40 pm last night. They called to report her missing at around 8:00 am this morning.

Curry has brown hair, hazel eyes, and is approximately five feet and eight inches tall. She weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Pelletier says Curry just recently moved to the area which is why there is concern of her whereabouts. Presque Isle Police Department asks that if you have any information or have seen Curry, please contact them at 207-764-4476.

