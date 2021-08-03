Advertisement

Presque Isle Police Ask for Community Help in Finding Missing Girl

By WAGM News
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Presque Isle Police Department is currently searching for 17-year-old, Kenadee Curry. According to Officer Ricky Pelletier, her parents last saw her around 10:40 pm last night. They called to report her missing at around 8:00 am this morning.

Curry has brown hair, hazel eyes, and is approximately five feet and eight inches tall. She weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Pelletier says Curry just recently moved to the area which is why there is concern of her whereabouts. Presque Isle Police Department asks that if you have any information or have seen Curry, please contact them at 207-764-4476.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road
Remote road in northern Maine set for improvements
Jean Carnes and Chavala Moran arranged to meet at their father's hometown's 175th anniversary
Half-Sisters meet for the first time at Monticello’s 175th anniversary
FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
CDC can’t stop evictions, as Biden calls on states to act
Gavel on sounding block
Mars Hill Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge
Fatal Crash Littleton
Fatal Accident Closed Route 1 in Littleton For 8 Hours

Latest News

Police search for missing girl.
Presque Isle Police Search for Missing Girl
Med Monday Dementia
Frenchville update
If anyone has information on Kenadee’s location or has seen her please contact Presque Isle...
MISSING PERSON