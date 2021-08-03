Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday morning everyone!

We woke up this morning to a beautiful sunrise and sunny skies. A cold front will approach Northern Aroostook leading to a slight increase in clouds throughout the day, windy conditions and a chance of showers for North and Central Aroostook.

Tomorrow, expect patchy fog in the morning and mostly sunny skies with clouds picking up throughout the day. Another system moving up the coast of New England will lead to a slight chance of showers on Wednesday, warmer temperatures and calmer winds.

Thursday, warm temperatures and rain will continue under a mix of sun and clouds. Rain will continue into Friday morning, and then clear out for the rest of the day. Saturday, a cold front from the North will bring more rain and a chance of thunderstorms. Rain will continue for Sunday and Monday.

Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a wonderful day everyone and enjoy the sunshine!

