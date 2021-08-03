Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone!

The heavier rain from this morning has come to an end... with high pressure beginning to build in for tomorrow.

We’ll see a mostly sunny Tuesday... with just a chance shower by the evening, for the North Woods area and along the far northern stretches of the County. The showers will be on the isolated side, and we’re not expecting too much out of it.

Then, quieter weather holds on throughout a good portion of this week... with more widespread rain currently expected for next weekend.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

