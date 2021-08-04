Advertisement

Aroostook Community Matters - Local Organizations Work to Give Students School Supplies

Local organizations help students with school supplies.
By Maria Trivelpiece
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The United Way of Aroostook collaborates with the Aroostook County Action Program, Adopt-A-Block Aroostook for their Stuff the Bus Program.

“We collect school supplies like pens, pencils, binders, rulers, anything that kids need to go back to school,” said Executive Director of the United Way of Aroostook. “And, we stuff the backpacks and provide them to low income families across Aroostook County.”

Supplies are donated by community members, local businesses, and even hospitals in the County. Ennis says having the resources to give is so important

“There are a lot of families that have to decide between food or buying the supplies for the first day of school and a lot of kids are going back to school for the new clothes and for the school supplies and stuff and not every family can afford that,” Ennis said.

Students who qualify for the backpacks receive them.

“It’s exciting to see the kids actually pick out which backpack they want, and which print and watching them decide and then open up the backpack and see all the supplies that are in there that they might have been nervous about not having for the first day of school, so it’s just an amazing experience to watch the excitement on their faces,” said Ennis.

The bags will be available at the Community Closet at ACAP’s 771 Main St Office in Presque Isle on August 11,12, and 13th. Registrants did have the opportunity to select other ACAP offices for pick up and those will be available the following week.

It is important to note that families must apply and qualify for the program due to the high need.  They can apply here: https://forms.office.com/r/KUdnB64AYR.

If you are looking to donate, you can reach out to the United Way of Aroostook at (207) 764-5197 or ACAP at (207) 764-5197.

