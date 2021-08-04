For the families of veterans undergoing medical care at Togus, there is now a free place to stay

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Fisher House Foundation provides housing for the families of veterans who are undergoing serious medical care.

The 86th Fisher House now sits in Augusta, at the Togus V.A. Hospital.

The ceremony was delayed last year because of the pandemic, but the house itself has already helped hundreds of Maine families.

“The needs of the community here at Togus, it’s a more rural atmosphere. People are coming from longer distance. And it’s that much more critical to find a place to stay,” said Dave Coker, President of the Fisher House Foundation.

Since opening in February of last year, officials with Togus say the Fisher House has given more than 300 families more than 900 days of lodging. In turn that saved them more than $85,000.

“When a loved one is ill, you’re going to do whatever you need to do. And you shouldn’t have to go into debt to support your loved one,” said Coker.

Guests who have stayed at the Fisher House had an opportunity to thank those at the home.

“The Fisher House took very good care of me and my husband Wayne and my brother in law Tom,” said Roberta Oliver, a former guest.

“Me and my wife thank you to death. It couldn’t be any better,” said Bruce Young, a former guest.

In March, Karen Sprague’s father came to Togus and was told he had weeks to live.

“Being here has allowed me to be by his bedside,” said Sprague.

Her father passed away while being cared for at Togus, but he wasn’t alone.

“The Fisher House is literally been the best home I’ve ever lived in. I will always be so thankful. I hope some day I can return and give back volunteering at the Fisher House for future families in need,” said Sprague.

