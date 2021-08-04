Advertisement

Former Maine Congressman announces he is running for his old seat again

Bruce Poliquin
Bruce Poliquin(Bruce Poliquin Facebook Page)
By WMTW
Aug. 4, 2021
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) —

Former Congressman Bruce Poliquin announced Wednesday morning that he is running again for his former seat in Washington.

The Republican represented Maine’s Second Congressional District from 2015 until 2019, but lost to Democrat Jared Golden in the 2018 general election. That race was decided using ranked choice, the first time that system had been used in a U.S. House race. Poliquin did file a lawsuit challenging the use of ranked choice, but that suit was denied.

Poliquin said Wednesday he will seek to challenge Golden in 2022. In making his announcement, Poliquin said “I can’t watch this anymore. I can’t sit on the sidelines.” He added “we are in such big trouble in this country because Democrats are pushing this country so far to the left.”

Poliquin said he would bring some “Maine common sense back to Washington.”

State Senator Trey Stewart is also running for the Republican nomination in the Second Congressional District. He represents Presque Isle and announced his campaign on July 17 in Fort Fairfield.

