Maine D.O.E. awards $2 million to remote learning pilot programs

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Education is awarding schools that are creating innovative pilot programs for remote learning.

The MDOE announced today they are handing out $2 million to fund various programs.

It’s part of their Rethinking Remote Education Ventures program, or RREV.

It started with nearly $17 million from the U.S. Department of Education last year.

The programs use different ways to engage students in their education.

Brewer School Department and RSU 84 Katahdin Schools each received some money.

”We will be offering a blend of full remote experience for our students, but they also get to still be a part of the Brewer School Department Community,” said Renita Ward-Downer, director of instruction and technology for the Brewer School District.

“Our pilot program is designed to create an outdoor learning pathway for students at Katahdin Schools beginning in Pre-K and having the opportunity to span through grade 12,” said Marie Robinson, superintendent of RSU 89.

The money will help grow existing programs.

Once fully developed, the pilot programs could impact more than 13,000 students across Maine through July 2023.

