Advertisement

Maine man pleads not guilty to Capitol riot charges

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By WAGM News
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GORHAM, Maine (AP) - A Maine man who faces charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded not guilty. Thirty-four-year-old Nicholas Hendrix, of Gorham, faces four misdemeanor charges. The Portland Press Herald reports Hendrix pleaded not guilty via videoconference on Monday. Charges against Hendrix include unlawfully entering the Capitol, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted government building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building, and illegal parading or demonstrating in the Capitol building.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presque Isle Police
UPDATE: Presque Isle Police say missing teen has been located
Dr. Levesque Elementary School update
An announcement has been made regarding the school year for Dr. Levesque Elementary school students and staff
Verizon Wireless says Maine could be out of available 207 numbers by the 4th quarter of 2024.
Maine PUC investigating Verizon as 207 numbers are running out
If anyone has information on Kenadee’s location or has seen her please contact Presque Isle...
MISSING PERSON
FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
CDC can’t stop evictions, as Biden calls on states to act

Latest News

Northern Light Health
Northern Light Health Will Require Covid Vaccination As A Condition of Employment
Northern Light Health
Northern Light Health Vaccine Requirement
Bruce Poliquin
Former Maine Congressman announces he is running for his old seat again
Dr. Levesque Elementary School update
Where the Teachers of Dr.Levesque School stand now