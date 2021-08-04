Advertisement

US ranks last in healthcare analysis of high-income countries

Health insurance in the U.S. does not provide enough protections, according to the president of the Commonwealth Fund. That forces Americans to skip care or become burdened with medical debt.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The United States once again ranked last overall in a healthcare analysis of high-income countries, despite spending more money on the system.

The U.S. was last in four of five areas of healthcare: access, equity, outcomes and administrative efficiency. But it was 2nd plane in care process.

The U.S. ranked last overall despite spending a far greater share of its economy on healthcare, according to the Commonwealth Fund, which promotes better healthcare access and quality.

The country has landed last overall in all seven studies the group has conducted since 2004.

Health insurance in the U.S. does not provide enough protections, according to David Blumenthal, president of the Commonwealth Fund. That forces Americans to compromise their health by skipping care or to become burdened with medical debt.

Norway, the Netherlands and Australia were ranked highest in the report.

The U.S. was the only one of the 11 nations surveyed not to have universal health insurance coverage.

