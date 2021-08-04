Advertisement

Video released of initial condo collapse response

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC WARNING: The contents of the video associated with this story may be disturbing to some.

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Officials in a Florida town have released body camera footage from the first police officers who responded to a building collapse that left 98 people dead.

The town of Surfside released the three videos Tuesday.

Officers arrived just minutes after the east side of Champlain Tower South pancaked in the earlier morning hours of June 24.

Each video lasts about 18 minutes. Clouds of dust billow as the officers make their way past the massive wreckage.

The officers can be seen calling for survivors and escorting residents away from the part of the building that was still standing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presque Isle Police
UPDATE: Presque Isle Police say missing teen has been located
Dr. Levesque Elementary School update
An announcement has been made regarding the school year for Dr. Levesque Elementary school students and staff
If anyone has information on Kenadee’s location or has seen her please contact Presque Isle...
MISSING PERSON
Verizon Wireless says Maine could be out of available 207 numbers by the 4th quarter of 2024.
Maine PUC investigating Verizon as 207 numbers are running out
FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
CDC can’t stop evictions, as Biden calls on states to act

Latest News

FILE - Former U.S. President Barack Obama gestures as he attends a plenary session of the...
Obama curtails 60th birthday bash after delta variant surge
Dr. Levesque Elementary School update
Where the Teachers of Dr.Levesque School stand now
Dasha Kelly, who was featured in a CNN story on the eviction moratorium, talks to Rep. Cori...
Rep. Cori Bush and mother who was facing eviction reacts to eviction moratorium extension
Where the teachers stand now
Teacher update DLES
Freshman congressman Rep. Cori Bush drew upon her experience with eviction to fight for an...
For Missouri congresswoman, eviction fight is personal