Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday morning everyone!

We are waking up to some cloudy skies as a low pressure system moves up the Gulf of Maine. This system will not directly impact us but, will bring scattered showers into our area during the early evening. Expect more seasonable temperatures and humidity to pick up in the evening, leading to a warm and uncomfortable night.

Tomorrow, another system will be approaching our region, causing continued humidity and moderate to heavy rain for the Southern and Central Aroostook. Rain will be on and off, but last throughout the day. So, make sure you grab a raincoat or umbrella heading out the door.

Friday, expect rain to carry over into the morning and clearing out in the afternoon. Skies will clear out to partly sunny and temperatures will pick up into the 80s. Humidity will linger around, so it will be a muggy and hot day. Muggy and hot condition’s will continue for Saturday, but we will see storms pick up from a cold front. This will bring cooler temperatures and rain for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

