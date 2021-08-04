PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone!

We saw a slightly warmer day today... with temps reaching the upper-70s across the region! Tonight, we’re looking at a few isolated showers... as a weaker cold front pushes north to south across the international border.

A few showers will be on the steadier side for the North Woods area and the St. John Valley... but a good portion of Cent. & SE Aroostook will stay dry.

Then, sun and clouds return tomorrow, under seasonably warm conditions. And we could have another light to steady round of rain for Thurs. midday into the afternoon, mainly the farther south you go.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

