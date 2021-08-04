Where the Teachers of Dr.Levesque School stand now

FRENCHVILLE, Maine (WAGM) - Its been more than a week since Dr. Lesveque Elementary School (DLES) in Frenchville was severely damaged by fire. Since then, a short term plan has been announced and teachers are speaking out on how they feel. NewsSource 8 Adriana Sanchez has the details.

It took less than a week since the fire for school officials to set a short term plan for this upcoming school year. Wisdom middle/high school is where students from grades 1-6 from DLES will be attending. Principal Cheryl Hallowell said although this is a temporary solution, it’s the right one.

“That was one of our top goals- we had two, lets get them in by September 9th and lets keep them in our community and we were able to do that and able to do it well. It’s temporary we’re making some sacrifices, wisdom teachers are making sacrifices, the st john valley tech teacher is making sacrifices but were going to make it work for the short time so were very very pleased with the short term plans,” said Principle of DLES, Cheryl Hallowell.

“We were able to have a plan come up so quickly our Superintendent was right on that as well as our principal and were very grateful to the Wisdom teachers that are also getting displaced and having to move to new room and giving up their spaces for us so we can kind of stay together & were going to have our own little wing its going to have a Dr.Lesveque sign and were going to be ready for the kids September 9th,” said Vicki Deschaine a 6th Grade teacher of DLES.

The support has been not only from community members in the county but from across the United States.

The amount of support we’ve gotten both locally and nationwide is unbelievable there aren’t enough ‘thank yous’ to go around to express the gratitude that we feel to everyone that whose helped support us through this,” said Jessica Picard, a Reading interventionist at DLES.

This incident hasn’t only impacted current staff but former students as well.

“I saw a couple former students that have since graduated that were there and you know when we made eye contact it was just – it was super emotional and it’s a big piece of our town and community that we’ve lost,” added Deschaine.

The full plan will be the following:

-Pre-k and kindergarten will be house at the St. John Valley Technical Center. Pre-k will be in the 1-2-3 play group space. Early childhood students from SJVTC will be working with the Pre-k students. Kindergarten students will be housed in a temporary modular classroom at SJVTC.

-Grades 1 through 6 will be at Wisdom Middle High School. Dr. Levesque Elementary School will be one wing of Wisdom. Mrs. Hallowell is still principal of Dr. Levesque Elementary School. Miss Danielle is still the secretary. All staff members are still employed and very necessary. Dr. Levesque Elementary School will have its own entrance and phones. A playground is being planned.

