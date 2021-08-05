“30% of Wardens Could Retire Before Next Year” Game Wardens Face Severe Shortage

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - According to the Maine Wardens Service, There has been a shortage of Game Wardens for the past few years, with no end in sight

According to Thomas Ward, a LT for the Maine Warden Service. “30% of the wardens could retire before next year”

Ward says that the shortage within the warden service is concerning, but is not unique.

”It’s a trend across the country… This spring we were 14 vacancies down across the state… In northern maine, we normally have 21 field wardens, right now we have 3 vacancies”

Ward says being short staffed puts a lot of pressure on the current Wardens.

“Our calls for service are going up every year, we’re tasked with more”

The job is not an easy one and getting hired is no easy feat.

“Recruitment is a big issue for us …Our hiring standards are high and we want to keep them high, we want good officers and we’re not gonna settle for a lower standard”

Wardens serve a very important role within the state, and perform a variety of tasks and duties.

Ward adds” We’re police officers, but we work in an outdoor environment, our concentration is on fish and game resource. ..The distances and the area is so large up here we have to work closely together so we’re very active with our law enforcement partners, we enforce, hunting, fishing, trapping regulations, we investigate watercraft, snowmobile, atv, fatalities, search and rescue is a primary mission, public safety.”

If you love the outdoors, and you’re interested in learning more about how to become a game warden, you can visit the game warden section of Maine.gov

Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

#####

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.