Advertisement

“30% of Wardens Could Retire Before Next Year” Game Wardens Face Severe Shortage

By Corey Bouchard
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - According to the Maine Wardens Service, There has been a shortage of Game Wardens for the past few years, with no end in sight

According to Thomas Ward, a LT for the Maine Warden Service. “30% of the wardens could retire before next year”

Ward says that the shortage within the warden service is concerning, but is not unique.

”It’s a trend across the country… This spring we were 14 vacancies down across the state… In northern maine, we normally have 21 field wardens, right now we have 3 vacancies”

Ward says being short staffed puts a lot of pressure on the current Wardens.

“Our calls for service are going up every year, we’re tasked with more”

The job is not an easy one and getting hired is no easy feat.

“Recruitment is a big issue for us …Our hiring standards are high and we want to keep them high, we want good officers and we’re not gonna settle for a lower standard”

Wardens serve a very important role within the state, and perform a variety of tasks and duties.

Ward adds” We’re police officers, but we work in an outdoor environment, our concentration is on fish and game resource. ..The distances and the area is so large up here we have to work closely together so we’re very active with our law enforcement partners, we enforce, hunting, fishing, trapping regulations, we investigate watercraft, snowmobile, atv, fatalities, search and rescue is a primary mission, public safety.”

If you love the outdoors, and you’re interested in learning more about how to become a game warden, you can visit the game warden section of Maine.gov

Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

#####

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Caribou man killed in early morning crash on the Turnpike in Kittery
Caribou Man Involved in A Fatal Early Morning Crash on the Turnpike in Kittery
Presque Isle Police
UPDATE: Presque Isle Police say missing teen has been located
Dr. Levesque Elementary School update
Where the Teachers of Dr.Levesque School stand now
The demand for food assistance has grown significantly in Maine since the start of the pandemic.
Many in Maine are missing out on help to buy groceries

Latest News

Game Warden
Game Wardens
Kanyon Grover
Blue Hill dad charged after two young children found walking alone on busy road
Stuff the bus is run through the United Way, in collaboration with ACAP, Adopt a Block...
Adam McDonald’s Mom is keeping his legacy alive
Stuff the bus
Stuff the bus