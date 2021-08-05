Adam McDonald’s Mom is keeping his legacy alive

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - In honor of her son, who recently passed away, a mom is helping kids get ready to go back to school.

Cheryl Morris’ son Adam McDonald passed away on April 25th after a long battle with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. To keep his legacy alive, Morris is participating in the event, Stuff the Bus.

Stuff the bus helps distribute school supplies to county children in need. Morris says Adam really enjoyed giving back to this event, so in his honor she has started a Facebook Page. She says people have dropped off school supplies or donated money in his name.

“I think doing this in Adams memory is a good thing for me too because like I said I’m new in this grieving stage and its emotional too because Adam should be here with me doing it but I figured he’s always had a giving heart and what better way to honor him and to keep this going and hopefully it’ll get bigger and bigger,” said Morris.

Stuff the bus is run through the United Way, in collaboration with ACAP, Adopt a Block Aroostook, the Presque Isle and Houlton Walmart’s, Townsquare Media and Priority Auto Sales. If you are intreated in donating school supplies in Adams name you can visit “Help Stuff The Bus in Memory of Adam!” on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.