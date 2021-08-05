Advertisement

Caribou Man Involved in A Fatal Early Morning Crash on the Turnpike in Kittery

Caribou man killed in early morning crash on the Turnpike in Kittery
Caribou man killed in early morning crash on the Turnpike in Kittery(Maine State Police)
By Adriana Sanchez
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KITTERY, Maine (WAGM) - Maine State Police is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at approximately 12:37 a.m. on the ME Turnpike. 29-year-old Caleb Ewing of Caribou, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash, involving the passenger car, Ewing and a tractor-trailer truck occurred southbound at mile 2 in Kittery by the Wilson Road overpass. The tractor-trailer, owned and operated by 46-year-old Joshua Stone of Auburn was uninjured. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage.

According to Maine State Police, it is believed that Ewing entered onto the turnpike in Kittery and traveled in the wrong direction going northbound in the southbound lane. Stone and his tractor-trailer truck, which was hauling bottled water at the time, were traveling southbound and took evasive action upon spotting Ewing, but could not avoid the collision. Ewing struck the side of the tractor-trailer truck rupturing the fuel tank which caused diesel fuel to spill out onto the roadway.

The turnpike was shut down to one lane for hours while police investigated and crews worked to remove the vehicles and re-open the roadway. Assisting in the investigation were MSP’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, the Kittery Fire Department, Kittery Police Department, York Police and Fire Departments, the DEP, and National Wrecker Service.

The investigation is ongoing. It is unclear at this time if speed and alcohol were contributing factors.

WAGM will have updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Presque Isle Police
UPDATE: Presque Isle Police say missing teen has been located
Dr. Levesque Elementary School update
Where the Teachers of Dr.Levesque School stand now
The demand for food assistance has grown significantly in Maine since the start of the pandemic.
Many in Maine are missing out on help to buy groceries
Verizon Wireless says Maine could be out of available 207 numbers by the 4th quarter of 2024.
Maine PUC investigating Verizon as 207 numbers are running out

Latest News

Local organizations help students with school supplies.
Aroostook Community Matters - Local Organizations Work to Give Students School Supplies
Brewer High School
Maine D.O.E. awards $2 million to remote learning pilot programs
The 86th Fisher House now sits in Augusta, at the Togus V.A. Hospital.
For the families of veterans undergoing medical care at Togus, there is now a free place to stay
One person is dead and another in the hospital with burn injuries after a fire on Broadway in...
One person dies in Portland fire, woman burned