CDC Now Recommends Masking for Aroostook County, regardless of Vaccination Status.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the wearing of masks regardless of vaccination status if there is substantial transmission of the virus in their community, defined as 50 or more cases per 100,000 people at a county level. Today, Aroostook county joined several other Maine counties listed as “Substantial Spread” : Cumberland, Lincoln, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Waldo, and York.

