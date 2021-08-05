Advertisement

Homeless Services of Aroostook Will Not Purchase Buildings

By WAGM News
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - In mid-June, the City of Presque Isle decided not to renew the lease they held with the Homeless Services of Aroostook’s transitional housing. In mid-July, the city offered the buildings to the Homeless Services Aroostook to purchase.

General Manager of the Homeless Services of Aroostook, Lisa McLaughlin, said she took the proposal to the board and discussed whether they could purchase the buildings or not.

“Unfortunately, we did come to the conclusion that we are not able to purchase the units with the business model and the housing market the way it is, we wished it would be different,” she said. “But, we’re a small organization that doesn’t have a lot of money up front so we do wish that it was something we could undertake, to purchase the units but we cannot,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin has notified the tenants of the buildings that Homeless Services are not able to purchase the units at this time and referred them to resources that could possibly help them in the situation.

