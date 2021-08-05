Two people hospitalized after crash in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A man and woman are recovering in the hospital after a crash in Lincoln Wednesday night.

Police say the man was driving east on Route 6 just after 7:30 p.m. when the vehicle went off the road and hit some trees on the northside of the road.

The driver told police he tried to avoid wildlife in the road.

Their names have not been released.

The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time, but they do not appear to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.