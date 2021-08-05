Weather on the Web

Advertisement

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday morning everyone!

We are waking up to cloudy skies from a system that is currently over southern Maine. This system will hug the coast today, leading to on and off moderate rain for Southern and Central Aroostook. Northern Aroostook will stay dry with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, it will feel like a summer day with temperatures and humidity picking up under mostly sunny skies. We could see a slight chance of showers in the afternoon and early evening.

Saturday, a cold front will be moving in from the North, leading to breezy conditions, rain and scattered storms. These storms could be strong to severe due to high humidity. Sunday and Monday, it will be cooler with a chance of showers, only for warm temperatures and humidity to move back in on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Make sure you click the link above for your full weather. Have a great and safe Thursday everyone!

