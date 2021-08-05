Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

We stayed mainly dry today... with just a few showers and storms popping up during the afternoon time! Also, it was a slightly warmer and humid-feeling day... with the mugginess expected to hang around for the rest of the week.

Tomorrow also brings some additional chances for rain, mainly for areas south of Presque Isle. This is due to a low that will impact Downeast, and just brush the County throughout the day.

Then, we finish off the work week on the drier side... before more rain and storms move in for the weekend.

