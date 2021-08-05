Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

We stayed mainly dry today... with just a few showers and storms popping up during the afternoon time! Also, it was a slightly warmer and humid-feeling day... with the mugginess expected to hang around for the rest of the week.

Tomorrow also brings some additional chances for rain, mainly for areas south of Presque Isle. This is due to a low that will impact Downeast, and just brush the County throughout the day.

Then, we finish off the work week on the drier side... before more rain and storms move in for the weekend.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Presque Isle Police
UPDATE: Presque Isle Police say missing teen has been located
Dr. Levesque Elementary School update
An announcement has been made regarding the school year for Dr. Levesque Elementary school students and staff
Verizon Wireless says Maine could be out of available 207 numbers by the 4th quarter of 2024.
Maine PUC investigating Verizon as 207 numbers are running out
If anyone has information on Kenadee’s location or has seen her please contact Presque Isle...
MISSING PERSON

Latest News

Weather on the Web Wednesday, August 4th PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Wednesday, August 4th - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web