PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Aroostook County has joined several other counties in the state with “substantial spread” of the delta variant of COVID-19. This has made one local agency reinstate their masking policy regardless of vaccination status. Here’s Megan Cole with the story.

The Maine CDC is now recommending people in Aroostook county wear masks inside in public spaces regardless of vaccination status. This is due to Aroostook County moving from moderate to substantial spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

“With the recent change with the state guidance yesterday about Aroostook County now recommending the use of masks indoors, again we made some changes just this morning to say we’re gonna continue to follow that state guidance so again we asked our staff, volunteers, visitors everyone that comes into our settings in the public settings to continue to wear our masks.”

“As much as people hate to wear them I don’t really disagree with it because you know there are a lot of people that still haven’t gotten vaccinated so and with the delta variant and downstate they’re seeing multiple of cases and we know there are officers that we’re gonna do training that have it. Not in our department but outside of our department that were do training and we had to cancel that because they have covid right now.”

Laurie Kelly is the police chief for Presque Isle Police Department. She says they’re currently not requiring masks but has a feeling they will go back to masking soon.

“I see that coming. I really do. I see it coming especially where we’re out in the public and all over the place and have people come in here so I’m sure that we’ll go back to that, especially inside places but we’re really just waiting for word from the CDC and attorney generals office.”

The executive director of the Aroostook Agency on Aging says they’ll continue to monitor the situation and will update their guidelines

“I expect that state designation or state covid site will update on a weekly basis related to what our risk category is as a county and we’ll continue to monitor that and we’ll adjust accordingly and you know we may get good at taking our masks off for a period of time and putting them back on and if that’s what we have to do to keep people safe that’s what we’ll do.”

Megan: For more information on which counties are recommending masks, visit https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.

