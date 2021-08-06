Advertisement

Attorney General and Secretary of State warn Maine organizations of trademark scam

Laptop on texture, partial graphic
Laptop on texture, partial graphic(AP Images)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA – Maine Attorney General Aaron M. Frey and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows are warning Maine business, non-profit, and government organizations of a scam warning that an entity’s trademark is about to expire and requesting a renewal fee.

In this scenario, organizations receive a notice which purports to come from an entity that sounds like a government agency, such as the “Patent and Trademark Office.”  The notices may include accurate information about the trademark, such as its registration number and expiration date.  The notices often request payment for renewal or offer to record the owner’s trademark in a private registry (which does not exist in the United States)—for a monetary payment. These notices are often scams, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

“When you receive a notice warning that a trademark is about to expire, always verify where it comes from before you send money,” said Frey. “When in doubt, check with the USPTO to hear from the source about the status of your trademark and the steps you need to take.”

“It is a sad truth these days that unscrupulous actors are getting very creative in the ways they seek to scam people, businesses, or other organizations out of money,” said Bellows. “While they try to use false urgency to get you to act, make sure to pause and always think twice before sending money to anyone.  Your best defense is to take the time to verify that the notice, email, or text you’ve received is legitimate before you act on their threat.”

The USPTO has also warned that some notices come from private companies offering services related to trademark registration. Many of these notices are lawful, but misleading. Consumers and organizations are under no obligation to use these companies in order to work with the USPTO.

Other useful tips include:

  • All official correspondence about your trademark application or registration will be from the “United States Patent and Trademark Office” in Alexandria, Virginia, and all emails will be from the domain “@uspto.gov.”
  • Applicants and registrants can check on the status of their application or registration by checking the USPTO database. More information here: Checking the status of an application or registration | USPTO

Mainers concerned that they may have received a scam notice or have sent funds as a result of one should contact the Office of the Attorney General at (207) 626-8849 or Consumer.Mediation@maine.gov.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caribou man killed in early morning crash on the Turnpike in Kittery
Caribou Man Involved in A Fatal Early Morning Crash on the Turnpike in Kittery
virus
CDC Now Recommends Masking for Aroostook County, regardless of Vaccination Status.
The Maine CDC has confirmed 4 cases of Legionella in the Bangor Area.
Four cases of Legionella confirmed in Bangor area
(AP)
Two people hospitalized after crash in Lincoln
Kanyon Grover
Blue Hill dad charged after two young children found walking alone on busy road

Latest News

(AP Photo)
Thousands of Mainers could lose federal unemployment benefits
A local health official is advising people to get their flu shot as soon as they can.
A local health official is advising people to get their flu shot as soon as they can
School is around the corner and staff are hard at work getting ready for the upcoming school...
School is around the corner and staff are hard at work getting their plans ready for the upcoming year
Flu shot