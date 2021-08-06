Autocross comes to Aroostook County.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - For the past few years, Cumberland Motor Club has made their way to Loring for a weekend of Auto Cross. Today, I got a chance to speak to a few of the racers about what they love so much about the sport and this venue in particular.

“Autocross is a precision driving competition,” said President of the Cumberland Motor Club, Russ Drazek. “We set up a course in a lot or in this case a run way with traffic cones and it’s a technical course and the goal is to navigate through the course as fast as possible without hitting the cones.”

“That’s what this is,” said Janet Adamczak. “You can push your car, you can see what it can do, you can learn how your car reacts in different situations.”

And, it’s not just for fun. There are elements of the sport that are applicable in life.

“Through this I’ve been able to avoid an accident because I have learned how to move my car around,” said Adamczak.

Many people try autocross to learn about driving safety, but one of their favorite parts about this event in particular is the sense of community and the excitement.

“I like it because it gives me that excitement I had when I was younger,” said Chair of the Cumberland Motor Club, Per Moberg. “I’ve been doing this for a long time.”

“I knew nothing and I didn’t have any of the right supplies or any of the right techniques but there was always a random stranger that would approach me and help me out because I think the community here is born on the idea that everyone has been through it themselves,” said racer, Joey Nguyen.

Racers bring tents and food and spend the whole weekend at the Loring.

“I’m here with my buddies we’re from Massachusetts and we traveled over 400 miles just to be at this venue,” said Nguyen.

“We have to bring our own living conditions with us and at the same time we get to enjoy this hobby we all have together,” said Igor Romashko.

Their goal is to get in some good races, promote the sport, and most importantly, have fun.

