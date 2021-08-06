Advertisement

Child, adult seriously burned in Maine explosion

Something caught fire next to a campfire in Poland, creating a fireball
A fire.
A fire.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Two people were seriously burned late Thursday night when there was some sort of explosion at a camp fire in Poland.

Fire Chief Thomas Printup said firefighters were called at about 11:45 p.m. He said a container filled with some sort of combustible material ignited, creating a sudden fire. A boy and a man in his 40s both suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns to their upper bodies, hands and faces.

One person was taken to Maine Medical Center and the other was first taken to Central Maine Medical Center and then transferred to a hospital in Boston. Printup said both would likely be in the hospital for several days.

Printup said there were six or seven people gathered around the campfire when the explosion happened. The fire was about 150 feet from the home, but several camp chairs were also burned.

An investigator from the state Fire Marshall’s Office was at the scene early Friday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caribou man killed in early morning crash on the Turnpike in Kittery
Caribou Man Involved in A Fatal Early Morning Crash on the Turnpike in Kittery
virus
CDC Now Recommends Masking for Aroostook County, regardless of Vaccination Status.
The Maine CDC has confirmed 4 cases of Legionella in the Bangor Area.
Four cases of Legionella confirmed in Bangor area
(AP)
Two people hospitalized after crash in Lincoln
Kanyon Grover
Blue Hill dad charged after two young children found walking alone on busy road

Latest News

Laptop on texture, partial graphic
Attorney General and Secretary of State warn Maine organizations of trademark scam
(AP Photo)
Thousands of Mainers could lose federal unemployment benefits
A local health official is advising people to get their flu shot as soon as they can.
A local health official is advising people to get their flu shot as soon as they can
School is around the corner and staff are hard at work getting ready for the upcoming school...
School is around the corner and staff are hard at work getting their plans ready for the upcoming year
Flu shot