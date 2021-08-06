Fall Sports Student-Athletes Looking Forward to Season

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Last year’s fall sports season was very different with COVID protocols. Although athletes and coaches were so grateful to just be able to play, boys and girls soccer players across the county are looking forward to what will hopefully be a bit more normal of a season this upcoming year.

“We definitely did a great job still having a season up here in the county,” said Fort Fairfield Soccer Coach, John Ala. “That’s a credit to our athletic directors and school administrators allowing us to do that but to be back to a normal schedule and have a playoff to work for within our own class, it’s very motivating and our girls are excited about it. "

As a matter of fact, they’re so excited, they can’t even decide what they are looking forward to the most.

“I’m excited for everything from being able to travel together again, being able to just be with each other, not mask, it’s all great,” said Fort Fairfield soccer senior, Camryn Ala. “...being able to body up in practice now, it’s awesome.”

Hodgdon senior, Lucas Matheson said he’s excited for, “a couple of more fans to come and enjoy the games instead of such a restricted fan base.”

The student-athletes agree that the last year has made them appreciate the game a bit more.

“I didn’t realize how much we couldn’t do until it was all taken away, but now it’s back to normal and it’s great,” said Central Aroostook senior, Lucas Haines.

The season is still a few weeks away, but for these athletes and coaches, it can’t come soon enough.

