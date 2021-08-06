PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A local health official is advising people to get their flu shot as soon as they can.

A family doctor with Pines Health Services says he typically would tell people to wait until fall, but with the symptoms so similar to COVID, he says it’s better to do it earlier.

“The last thing you want to do is get a respiratory illness, the flu and get sick…one because everyone is gonna assume you have COVID you’re gonna have to isolate and you’re gonna have to go through all that testing for COVID and what have you.”

He says they typically will receive their shipment of flu shots after Labor Day weekend. Maine CDC says they are not recommending any changes in timing for the flu vaccine. They still recommend the end of October, as getting vaccinated early may result in reduced protection later in the flu season.

