PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -School is around the corner and staff are hard at work getting their plans ready for the upcoming year. Here’s Megan Cole with more details.

Soon school will be back in session….and things will be looking somewhat normal for staff and students.

“We’re trying to get back to as normal as possible and the DOE now has instead of requiring is recommending it so a lot of the schools in our area are now gonna have this optional or a family decision.”

“We’re planning to return to 5 days a week of instruction, full days as we had last year with a little bit longer days actually more of a traditional school day than we had the previous year. But the plan is specifically around masks is gonna be optional we just felt like we still have low case counts in Aroostook County.”

“We are going to be following the CDC guidance which basically mandates that students wear masks on the bus. We are going to recommend to parents if they chose to it’s optional that their child wear a mask in school.”

Superintendents say masks will be required on the bus. As far as the Delta variant of COVID-19, they say they’re monitoring it day by day.

“Well its something we’re keeping an eye on. We’re getting a lot of information now a lot of data you know from the Department of Education and center for disease control so we’re keeping an eye on it. It is something that’s on our radar up here it’s not quite as bad as some states I know like Florida is getting hit pretty hard right now but we’ll keep an eye on it and make adjustments as need be.”

“It’s really hard to tell what the future holds with the coronavirus but we have plans in place if we have to go to a yellow model, a hybrid model or a full remote model we’ll do that. Most likely we’ll get those sorts of cues from the department of education and the governor but if we have to do that we got plans in place in order to do that.”

“We’re going to be really cognizant about what’s going on in the community especially the communities that come to school here so we have students from Blaine, Mars Hill and Bridgewater that come to school here so we’ll be watching carefully in those three communities and then depending on what happens there then you know we’ll make informed decisions based on our student population or if we have cases that start from inside the buildings.”

For more information on what your district’s plan is, you’re encouraged to contact your school department.

