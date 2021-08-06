Advertisement

Thousands of Mainers could lose federal unemployment benefits

They may also be required to repay certain benefits they already received
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - About 7,400 Mainers who got federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits did not provide retroactive documentation by the Aug. 4 deadline.

The federal government requires anyone who has received the benefits beginning with the week ending Jan. 2, 2021, to submit retroactive proof of employment to show that they were either employed or self-employed when they became unemployed as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state is notifying those who did not submit the documentation that they are no longer eligible for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. They will also be warned they may have to repay benefits already received.

People who get notices can appeal the decision and upload their documentation within 15 days through their ReEmployMe account.

The state said an initial notice was sent to affected Mainers on May 6 and reminder emails and a second notice were also sent.

If someone did not collect PUA benefits in 2020 but filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance after Jan. 31, 2021, they will get a notice that requires them to provide documentation within 21 days of the notice being mailed.

