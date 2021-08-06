Advertisement

US probing whether Mercedes vans can roll away unexpectedly

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of...
The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of vans from the 2019 model year.(Source: Mercedes-Benz USA)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s highway safety agency is investigating whether some Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans can shift out of park and unexpectedly roll away.

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of vans from the 2019 model year.

The agency says it has 11 complaints about the problem including eight crashes and one injury.

Some of the complaints say the gearshift indicator shows that the vans are in park, but they were able to roll away.

The agency says in documents posted Friday that it will investigate how often the problem happens and the safety consequences.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caribou man killed in early morning crash on the Turnpike in Kittery
Caribou Man Involved in A Fatal Early Morning Crash on the Turnpike in Kittery
virus
CDC Now Recommends Masking for Aroostook County, regardless of Vaccination Status.
The Maine CDC has confirmed 4 cases of Legionella in the Bangor Area.
Four cases of Legionella confirmed in Bangor area
(AP)
Two people hospitalized after crash in Lincoln
Kanyon Grover
Blue Hill dad charged after two young children found walking alone on busy road

Latest News

A preliminary injunction was issued against the law Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed in April.
Judge blocks Arkansas law barring mask mandates in schools
Laptop on texture, partial graphic
Attorney General and Secretary of State warn Maine organizations of trademark scam
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Sheriff: Aide who accused Cuomo files criminal complaint
Health officials in the U.S. and the UK are ramping up calls for pregnant woman to get...
Question for pregnant women: To vaccinate or not?
FILE - In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take...
United Airlines will require US employees to be vaccinated