Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday Morning everyone!

We woke up this morning to dense fog and cloudy skies throughout The County. Clouds and fog will clear out today, leading to mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Humidity will pick up, leading to a hot, humid, and muggy day.

Tomorrow, a cold front will be approaching us from the northwest. This will bring an increase in clouds and a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms that could produce small hail in the afternoon and early evening. Storms will diminish overnight, but rain will continue.

Sunday, skies will clear up throughout the day and we will feel more comfortable temperatures. Expect more scattered showers, but clearing as we head into the evening. Monday, Cooler temperatures will continue under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday, another system will bring warmer temperatures, humidity and scattered showers that will persist into Thursday.

Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a wonderful and safe weekend everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.