Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone!

We started off the day dry... but rain has moved in for Central and Southeastern areas. Rain showers will linger until midnight tonight, followed by clearing into the early AM.

Then to end off the work week, Friday brings sunny skies and a warmer feel... with temps reaching the mid-to-upper 80s. That warmer feel carries over into the weekend... with quieter conditions for Saturday AM, and a round of showers and storms for Saturday PM.

The second half of the weekend then brings a mixture of sun and clouds... with seasonably warm conditions lasting into next week.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

