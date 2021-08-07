Advertisement

Alabama says it has built method for nitrogen gas execution

Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death...
Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.

The Alabama Department of Corrections disclosed the information in an Aug. 2 court filing. The prison system stated it is waiting to make sure the nitrogen hypoxia system is ready, before writing procedures for how it will be used.

No state has used nitrogen gas to carry out a death sentence.

Alabama in 2018 became the third state - along with Oklahoma and Mississippi - to authorize the untested use of nitrogen gas to execute prisoners.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire.
Child, adult seriously burned in Maine explosion
virus
CDC Now Recommends Masking for Aroostook County, regardless of Vaccination Status.
(AP Photo)
Thousands of Mainers could lose federal unemployment benefits
Caribou man killed in early morning crash on the Turnpike in Kittery
Caribou Man Involved in A Fatal Early Morning Crash on the Turnpike in Kittery
The Maine CDC has confirmed 4 cases of Legionella in the Bangor Area.
Four cases of Legionella confirmed in Bangor area

Latest News

Homeless Services of Aroostook not purchasing buildings.
Homeless Services Update
Richard Watson
Carmel man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting young female relative
Masks
Aroostook County has joined several other counties in the state with “substantial spread” of the delta variant of COVID-19
Laptop on texture, partial graphic
Attorney General and Secretary of State warn Maine organizations of trademark scam
(AP Photo)
Thousands of Mainers could lose federal unemployment benefits