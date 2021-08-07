PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone!

It was a warm one today.... and feeling like summer, with a number of mid-80′s and humid conditions across the area! The warm weather sticks around into the weekend... with another 80-degree day on tap for tomorrow.

Saturday AM will see a mixture of sun and clouds... before a cold front approaches, causing scattered showers and storms to fire-up past lunchtime.

Make sure to stay a little weather and sky-aware Saturday PM, as we’re likely to get a few heavier downpours... embedded lightning... and stronger wind gusts, as the storm cells roll through.

By 8:00pm tomorrow evening, we’re backing off from the storm threat. And a quieter day is in store for Sunday, with the return of some sunshine.

Click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend!

