PIPD are asking for local assistance in Dupont Dr case

Presque Isle Police
Presque Isle Police
By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Presque Isle Police Department are “asking for the public’s assistance and vigilance” after an incident on Dupont Dr early this morning.

Police responded to Dupont Dr in the early morning of August 8, and believe that the subject involved hid a loaded AR rifle nearby. Police are asking that people check their property for the rifle if they are residents of Dupont Drive, Harvest Lane, Mantle Lake Park, Barton, Hardy, Pine, Maple, and Dudley Streets.

PIPD says that if the rifle is located, please do not touch it, but call Presque Isle Police immediately (207-764-4476).

PIPD says there is no further information about the incident available to the public at this time.

