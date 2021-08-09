18 year old Mapleton man charged after Presque Isle incident over the weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - According to Presque Isle police, Mason Langille of Mapleton is facing charges of aggravated reckless conduct, criminal threat with a dangerous weapon, having a loaded gun in a vehicle, and discharging a gun in a residential area.

Police say the 18 year old is being held at the Aroostook County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Over the weekend police responded to Dupont Drive in the early morning of August 8th. It was believed that a subject hid a loaded AR rifle nearby. Police were asking that people check their property for the rifle if they were residents of Dupont Drive, Harvest Lane, Mantle Lake Park, Barton, Hardy, Pine, Maple, and Dudley Streets.

On Sunday evening, Presque Isle Police updated their Facebook page to say, ”The rifle has been recovered, and the subject involved has been arrested. There is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.”

