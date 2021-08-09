Advertisement

18 year old Mapleton man charged after Presque Isle incident over the weekend

Presque Isle Police
Presque Isle Police(Station)
By WAGM News
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - According to Presque Isle police, Mason Langille of Mapleton is facing charges of aggravated reckless conduct, criminal threat with a dangerous weapon, having a loaded gun in a vehicle, and discharging a gun in a residential area.

Police say the 18 year old is being held at the Aroostook County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Over the weekend police responded to Dupont Drive in the early morning of August 8th. It was believed that a subject hid a loaded AR rifle nearby. Police were asking that people check their property for the rifle if they were residents of Dupont Drive, Harvest Lane, Mantle Lake Park, Barton, Hardy, Pine, Maple, and Dudley Streets.

On Sunday evening, Presque Isle Police updated their Facebook page to say, ”The rifle has been recovered, and the subject involved has been arrested. There is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.”

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presque Isle Police
UPDATE: Rifle has been recovered and subject involved in incident over the weekend has been arrested
A fire.
Child, adult seriously burned in Maine explosion
Travis Campbell, a 43-year-old father of seven from Virginia, has been documenting his struggle...
Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death
virus
CDC Now Recommends Masking for Aroostook County, regardless of Vaccination Status.
Caribou man killed in early morning crash on the Turnpike in Kittery
Caribou Man Involved in A Fatal Early Morning Crash on the Turnpike in Kittery

Latest News

K9 Cali of PIPD
K9 Cali of the Presque Isle Police Department will soon have body armor
EMS shortage
Ambulance services all over the county are struggling to find people to fill their open EMS positions
K9 Cali getting body armor
EMS shortage