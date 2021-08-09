80% of Maine People Age 18 and Older Have Received First Shot of COVID-19 Vaccine

Augusta, MAINE — Governor Janet Mills announced today that 80 percent of adults in Maine have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, achieving another milestone for the state as it continues to confront an increase in cases associated with the Delta variant. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC), 80.2 percent of adults (18+) in Maine have received a COVID-19 vaccination, one of six states in the nation to reach the milestone.

Maine is the third best state in the nation in the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated, with more than 64 percent of all residents – including children under 12 who are not yet eligible for a vaccine – fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Maine also continues to make progress in vaccinating younger people, with more than 50 percent of youth ages 12 to 19 being fully vaccinated.

“I applaud Maine people for their willingness to roll up their sleeves and get their shot,” said Governor Mills. “We know that vaccinations are the best tool to protect the health of Maine people, and with the more contagious and deadly Delta variant spreading across Maine and the nation, it is crucial that we continue to make progress and fight back against this pandemic. If you haven’t had your shot yet, I encourage you to talk to your doctor about how getting vaccinated can protect your health and potentially save your life.”

“All three authorized COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be extremely effective,” said Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, and Nirav D. Shah, Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. “We remain committed to making vaccination easy and accessible for Maine people.”

COVID-19 vaccination rates are up 11.7 percent in Maine since late July. On July 30, Maine was administering 1,497 doses per day on a 7-day average basis. As of Sunday, August 8, 2021, that rate had risen to 1,673 doses per day.

The U.S. CDC percentage takes into account the number of people age 12 to 17 who have received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the number of people age 18 and older who have received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and the number of people age 18 and older who have received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available at no charge at sites across the state. For information on getting a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Maine.gov/covid19/vaccines or call the Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111.

