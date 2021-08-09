PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Ambulance services all over the county are struggling to find people to fill their open EMS positions. Megan Cole spoke with the regional coordinator and program director for region 5 EMS and has more on this shortage.

It’s a vital job. EMS providers help those who are hurt or sick get to the hospital. However, officials say they’re seeing a shortage of people interested in the field.

“I would say no exaggeration almost daily I get contacted from a service whether it’s a local service or even a service from Southern Maine throughout the state that are looking for EMS providers whether they’re basic EMS providers, advance EMS providers, or even paramedics so the shortage of providers in ambulances isn’t limited to Aroostook county we’re really seeing it throughout the state.”

“Currently we have a few departments in Aroostook County that are actively looking for EMS professionals and they are definitely willing to train to get people where they need to be.”

Chase Labbe is the regional coordinator and program director for region 5 EMS. He says there is concern with the lack of providers in the area.

“We have more openings in The County than we have providers available but this just stems for general compensation you know for what people get paid to do this job, for what’s required to maintain their license level is just not what draws people to this job anymore.”

Both say If someone is interested in becoming an EMS provider, it doesn’t take long to get certified.

“So to become a paramedic that’s roughly two years. To become a basic EMT that’s one semester so theoretically you know a person could enter into the EMS profession entry level as a basic EMT taking a 5 credit course through one semester at NMCC.”

“So it takes about 150 hours to become an EMT in the state of Maine then you can go work for any service in the state.”

Labbe says he is hoping to get a basic EMT course started by the end of this year.

