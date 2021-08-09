Advertisement

Bangor High School principal charged with OUI, placed on leave

Paul Butler is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor High School principal Paul Butler is facing charges of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. He’s now on paid administrative leave.

“Superintendent Tager was informed by Principal Butler of an incident that he was involved in that occurred over the August 7th weekend,” the Bangor School Department said in a press release. “Principal Butler has been placed on paid administrative leave while the Bangor School Department investigates the incident.”

Police say on Saturday, an officer at the Bangor State Fair saw a pick-up hit a concrete barrier and drive away.

When the officer pulled the truck over, they say they found Butler in the driver’s seat with his air bag deployed. Police say they smelled alcohol on Butler, and he failed a field sobriety test.

Butler was not arrested but given a summons and released.

Police say he’s due in court in October.

