PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -K9 Cali of the Presque Isle Police Department will soon have body armor.

Police Chief Laurie Kelly says Cali was donated to the Police department as a drug dog and has trained with Sgt. Tyler Cote. She says the vest was donated by Vested Interest in K9s, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests to K9s across the United States. She says it means a lot to know Cali will have some extra protection when she’s out in the field.

“We had to meet certain criteria to get it so we filled out the application and then they told us that we were awarded the vest and we were really happy for that because that is protection for her you know when she’s out doing car or building searches or anything like that.”

Chief Kelly says Cali should have the vest in eight to ten weeks.

