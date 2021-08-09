Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday morning everyone!

Today, expect seasonable temperatures with a chance of isolated showers for Northern and Central Aroostook as a warm front approaches our region. Humidity will pick up throughout the day, causing dense fog for some areas of the county tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow, southerly winds will bring warm temperatures and more humidity into our region. A pressure system will move up the Gulf of Maine, leading to a slight chance of isolated showers tomorrow under partly sunny skies.

Wednesday and the rest of your week, expect above normal temperatures and high humidity that will bring a chance of showers and isolated storms. A cold front will move in from the North Saturday, leading to more seasonable temperatures for Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great Monday everyone!

