PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Dementia is a disease that affects your memory, and those who are diagnosed, and their families could have a hard time coping with the diagnosis. On this week’s medical Monday, Megan Cole has some coping tips.

As Dementia progresses, people can start to get more and more confused, which can affect their behavioral health.

“Because of that high level of confusion, their family member may be more demanding may be paranoid, more irritable or depressed and that’s because they aren’t comfortable with the environment they’re in anymore it’s confusing to them.”

Health experts say there are ways family members can help those who have dementia.

“it’s really important to help that family member with dementia reorient as much as possible so redirecting when someone is agitated, attempting to distract with healthy distractions and providing reassurance you know so when you think about it, people with dementia don’t know their surroundings their confused and their scared so always providing that level of reassurance that things are gonna be ok and that they’re safe and that is their home that they’re in.”

She adds that those who are taking care of the family member with dementia, it’s important for them to get help if they need it.

“To get the support and the respite care if needed. You know so with dementia sometimes its very rapid that that change in need so to really identify what the family member needs and to establish that level of care which that might be in the home or that might be in an assisted living type facility.”

If you or your loved one has any questions regarding dementia and care they need, you’re encouraged to contact your primary care provider.

