Maine CDC investigates a COVID-19 Outbreak at Waldo County General Hospital

Five people who work at Waldo County General Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is investigating 10 COVID-19 outbreaks in the state right now, including one at Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast.

We’re told five people who work there tested positive.

An outbreak is classified as at least three cases.

A spokesperson for the hospital says all of the staff members are isolating at home.

Everyone considered to be close contacts with those who tested positive has been informed.

Again, Waldo County is listed as having a high rate of COVID-19 transmission, based on the US CDC data.

